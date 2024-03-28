Warm & muggy morning, showers ahead of cold fronts afternoon arrival

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a muggy and warm morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

A chance for showers is sticking around through the morning as a cold front moves across South Florida.

A 30 percent chance of a shower or two remains through lunchtime with temperatures topping out in the mid-80s.

Showers ahead of front's arrival NEXT Weather

It will also be mostly cloudy and breezy on Thursday with gusts creating dangerous beach and boating conditions. A high risk of rip currents remains in effect for all South Florida beaches as the front moves across the region. Gusts would be as high as 25 mph, and winds will start out of the south and then turn west in the afternoon at 14 - 17 mph.

Friday, high pressure will build and leave us with warm and dry conditions, temperatures in the 80's.

Wake up temperatures through the weekend including Easter Sunday will be in the upper 60s and low 70s before warming up.

Temperatures will continue to rise through next week as afternoon highs may reach the low 90s across the area by Wednesday.