Warm & humid, gusty winds ahead of cold front

MIAMI - A hot, humid, and breezy day ahead. Highs will soar to the upper 80s and low 90s in the afternoon. It will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity.

Another breezy day with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour or higher. There is a high risk of rip currents and a small craft advisory for boaters.

Slightly cooler to end the week NEXT Weather

A cold front will move in Thursday night but will weaken by the time it arrives in South Florida. Some showers will be possible late night as the front moves in. Once the front clears, the drier air will move in.

Lows will fall to the low 70s Friday morning. It will not be as warm on Friday as highs climb to the mid-80s. This weekend will be wonderful with cool lows falling into the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday. We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine and dry weather this weekend.