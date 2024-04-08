Warm & breezy, a few clouds around the time of the solar eclipse

MIAMI - It was a comfortable start across South Florida on Monday morning with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and cooler 60s inland.

We're in for a warm, mainly dry, and breezy day with highs climbing to the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

Partial solar eclipse NEXT Weather

The partial solar eclipse in South Florida begins at 1:47 p.m. with the maximum coverage of the sun's disc by the moon at 3:01 p.m. It will wrap up at 4:13 p.m. Because of the ocean breeze, a few clouds will move in late afternoon around the time of the partial solar eclipse.

You can only view the partial solar eclipse safely by wearing ISO 12312-2 Certified Solar Eclipse Glasses. Regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes. Inspect the solar eclipse glasses for scratches or rips before use. Use eclipse glasses over eyeglasses. Do not use cameras, telescopes, or binoculars without solar lenses.