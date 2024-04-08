Watch CBS News
Warm & breezy, a few clouds around the time of the solar eclipse

By Lissette Gonzalez

South Florida Weather for Monday 4/8/2024 7AM
MIAMI - It was a comfortable start across South Florida on Monday morning with temperatures in the low 70s along the coast and cooler 60s inland.

We're in for a warm, mainly dry, and breezy day with highs climbing to the upper 70s, near 80 degrees.

Partial solar eclipse  NEXT Weather

The partial solar eclipse in South Florida begins at 1:47 p.m. with the maximum coverage of the sun's disc by the moon at 3:01 p.m. It will wrap up at 4:13 p.m. Because of the ocean breeze, a few clouds will move in late afternoon around the time of the partial solar eclipse.

You can only view the partial solar eclipse safely by wearing ISO 12312-2 Certified Solar Eclipse Glasses. Regular sunglasses will not protect your eyes. Inspect the solar eclipse glasses for scratches or rips before use. Use eclipse glasses over eyeglasses. Do not use cameras, telescopes, or binoculars without solar lenses.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on April 8, 2024 / 10:01 AM EDT

