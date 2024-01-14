Watch CBS News
"Warehoused": State Senate Committee Inmate Mental Health Hearing

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Facing South Florida: Warehoused — State Senate Committee Inmate Mental Health Hearing 24:55

TALLAHASSEE — CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede is in Tallahassee for this week's edition Facing South Florida, where a State Senate Committee tackled the issue of mental health in jails and prisons.

The issue is something CBS News Miami has reported on for nearly two decades and recently was thrust into the spotlight because of what Jim revealed in his 60-minute documentary "Warehoused: The Life and Death of Tristin Murphy."

Among those who testified was Tristin's mom Cindee. Jim has reaction, shares some of what she told lawmakers, and what she told him about what she would like to see come from the unprecedented committee hearing.

Guests: Cindee Murphy/Tristin's Mom

Jim DeFede
Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on January 14, 2024 / 12:10 PM EST

