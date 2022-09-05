War of words: Trump blasts Biden at rally

MIAMI – President Biden is spending the holiday weekend at Camp David ahead of a busy week on the road and amid an escalating war of words with former President Trump.

"He's an enemy of the state if you want to know the truth," said Trump.

At a rally in Pennsylvania last night, former President Donald Trump delivered his first speech since the FBI search of his Mar-A-Lago estate. During the two-hour address, he blasted President Biden just a few days after the president called Republicans influenced by Trump, "a threat to democracy."

"MAGA Republicans do not respect the Constitution. They do not believe in the rule of law. They do not recognize the will of the people that refuse to accept the results of a free election."

The back and forth between a sitting president and his predecessor appears to getting more aggressive with each passing day.

"The Mar-a-Lago raid was a desperate effort to distract from Joe Biden's record of misery and failure."

Trump also had harsh words last night about the FBI's search of his Florida home last month.

"The FBI and the Justice Department have become vicious monsters controlled by radical left scoundrels, lawyers and the media."

But Trump's own former Attorney General Bill Barr has said Trump had no justification to possess the classified documents seized at is home.

"I can't think of a legitimate reason why they should have been ... could be taken out of the government."

A federal judge is still weighing whether to appoint a special master to review the documents seized at Mar-A-Lago.