Want your package delivered on time? Here are key deadlines you need to know

MIAMI - As South Florida streets bustle with delivery trucks rushing to meet holiday demands, time is running out for those who have yet to mail their holiday packages.

"I'm sending some packages-one for my nieces in New York, Barbie dolls for Christmas," said Jason Edwards. He missed the suggested deadline for ground shipping but said he's ready to spend extra to ensure his Christmas gifts arrive in New York on time.

"I wanted to come two days earlier, but I got caught up in work and business. I'm hoping I get it there on time. I might have to pay a little extra."

At the counter at the post office, he got a pleasant surprise.

"I sent it 3-day ground for $14.95, so it will get there before Christmas," he said with a smile.

Here are some key dates to remember: the recommended deadline for USPS Priority Mail is today. For FedEx and UPS, the deadline for 2-day shipping is tomorrow, and for next-day shipping, it's Monday.

"Now is the time. It's crunch time," said Debra Fetterley of the US Post Office in South Florida. She explained that extra employees are working 24/7 to ensure packages move swiftly.

"We are processing packages and mail as they arrive at the facility. They go out the same day. We're doing our very best," she said.

Gregorio Bonforte, carrying an armful of packages, admitted he was cutting it close. "If it gets there on time, fine. If it doesn't, it's the thought that counts," he said.

Shipping deadlines

USPS

• Priority Mail: December 19

• Priority Mail Express: December 20

UPS

• 3-day: December 19

• 2-day: December 20

• Next Day Air: December 23

FedEx

• 3-day ground: December 19

• 2-3 day home delivery: December 20

• 1-day: December 23

• Same-day: December 24