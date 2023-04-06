Walt Disney World to resume selling new annual passes

ORLANDO - The fans have spoken and the House of the Mouse in Orlando has listened.

New sales of the Disney Incredi-Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and Disney Pirate Pass will resume on April 20th. They can be purchased online Here.

Quantities will be limited and any pass may become unavailable for purchase at any time.

Additionally. eligible DVC Members will be able to purchase the DVC Disney Sorcerer Pass online beginning April 13 as part of their Membership Magic benefits.

There are some changes with the new passes.

Passholders now receive access to select Disney PhotoPass benefits (age restrictions apply). Beginning on April 18th, annual pass holders can visit the theme parks after 2 p.m. without needing a park reservation, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom Park.

However, pass blockout dates continue to apply.

So what's new at the parks this year?

Disney World is celebrating the return of the "Happily Ever After" nighttime spectacular at Magic Kingdom Park. Over at Disney's Hollywood Studios, check out the world's first Toy Story-themed table-service restaurant Roundup Rodeo BBQ. And, Journey of Water - Inspired by Moana is coming later this year to EPCOT.