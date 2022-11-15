Walt Disney World raises prices next month, will vary by park

MIAMI - If you're planning a day trip to Walt Disney World next month it's going to be more expensive depending on which park you visit.

Starting December 8th, the price for a one-day ticket to Walt Disney World's theme parks will vary by park, according to Theme Park Insider.

This isn't their first foray into variable pricing. In 2018, they started doing variable pricing on multi-day tickets depending on the first day of the visit. But the prices applied to all parks.

Now that's changing.

The prices for a one-day ticket to Disney's Animal Kingdom will stay the same, varying from $109 - $159. But the prices for the resort's three other parks will be going up:

Magic Kingdom: $124 - $189

Epcot: $114 - $179

Disney's Hollywood Studios: $124 - $179

"Magic Kingdom Park will be priced at or above our other theme parks due to the incredible demand as it remains the most-visited theme park in the world," Disney said in a statement.

The price to add the Park Hopper option to tickets also will vary by the date of the visit.

When sales of annual passes resume, Walt Disney World also will be raising prices on its top three passes, according to Theme Park Insider.

Incredi-Pass: $1399 (up from $1299)

Sorcerer: $969 ($899)

Pirate: $749 ($699)



The Florida resident Pixie Dust Pass remains available for $399.