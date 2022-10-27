Waldorf Astoria Miami to change Magic City's skyline in a big way

MIAMI - Five years from now, Waldorf Astoria Miami will be the tallest residential building south of Manhattan.

Over 1,000 feet, at 100 stories, the new tower will not only stand out, but change the Miami skyline in a big way. The project had its groundbreaking Thursday morning at the corner of NE 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard and it's expected to be completed by 2027.

"These mountains that we are doing today, they're our mountains," Charles Sieger said. He's one half of Sieger Suarez Architects, the firm that designed the new building. He told CBS they have been working for 8 years on it, and including something unique to counterbalance swaying.

"It's a very heavy 800-ton block, swinging on a pendulum at the very top," Sieger explained.

At the bottom, piling will go 180 feet deep and the ground will be fortified to make the foundation rock solid.

"Today, we analyze things that you wouldn't even believe, the technology is like NASA, this building will probably be one of the safest in the city because it's the newest, it has the most up-to-date technology," Sieger added.

Outside of the ceremony, not everyone shares the same enthusiasm.

"Consideration should be a thing, you're stopping traffic, you're detouring people, you know what it is to have construction constantly 24/7 at 7 in the morning," Natalie Ortiz said.

She wonders, why she didn't get a chance to leave input before this started, "People are saying Miami is the next New York, you kinda got to take it for what it is when you're living in a city but then again you don't pay for this."

One of the developers said he understands. Ryan Shear told CBS4 they are working closely with the city to ensure neighbors are heard.

"It's just part of the business of managing neighbors' expectations and being respectful, working the hours you're allowed to work."

Three-hundred sixty private residences and 205 hotel rooms are planned. The beautiful design is already noticeable to those passing by the renderings at the site, we asked one person if they could see themselves living there, Dania replied, "Maybe, maybe."

Units for sale start at $3 million and over 87% have already been sold.