Watch CBS News
Local News

Voters Decide: The Iowa Caucuses

By Jim DeFede

/ CBS Miami

Voters Decide: The Iowa Caucuses 23:55

MIAMI — After spending a week in Iowa, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the entire half hour of Facing South Florida to his covering of the Trump and DeSantis campaigns as they make their cases to the people of Iowa about a month ahead of the caucuses there.

Jim also will share what he learned in the communities from the people who call Iowa home. We will hear what they, the voters, are saying. And we will hear from a prominent pollster about the numbers, including where Gov. DeSantis stands.

Jim DeFede
jim-defede.jpg

Jim DeFede joined CBS4 News in January 2006 and serves as an investigative reporter for the station, as well as host of its Sunday morning public affairs program "Facing South Florida."

First published on December 17, 2023 / 11:46 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.