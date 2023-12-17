Voters Decide: The Iowa Caucuses

MIAMI — After spending a week in Iowa, CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede devotes the entire half hour of Facing South Florida to his covering of the Trump and DeSantis campaigns as they make their cases to the people of Iowa about a month ahead of the caucuses there.

Jim also will share what he learned in the communities from the people who call Iowa home. We will hear what they, the voters, are saying. And we will hear from a prominent pollster about the numbers, including where Gov. DeSantis stands.