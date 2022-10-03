"Vote-by-Mail" ballots going out for November 3rd General Election

Vote by Mail ballots going out ahead of November election

MIAMI - It's almost time for voters to decide.

Miami-Dade, Broward, and Monroe counties election departments are mailing out 'Vote by Mail' ballots for the November 8th General Election.

Only voters who requested it will receive one. However, it's not too late to request one. The deadline is October 29th by 5 p.m.

In Miami-Dade, 'Vote by Mail' ballots can be requested online or by calling (305) 499-8444. They can also be requested by mail. Click on the image below to download or print the form.

Return to:

Vote-by-Mail Ballot Section

Supervisor of Elections

P.O. Box 521250

Miami FL 33152

In Broward, 'Vote by Mail' ballots can be requested online or by calling (954) 357-7055.

They can also be requested via fax at (954) 357-7070.

For those not requesting a ballot online, completed request forms can be returned via fax, email, or mail.

For those returning it by mail, send to:

Supervisor of Election

Vote-by-Mail Section

P.O. Box 29001

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33302

In Monroe County, a ballot can be requested online.

For more information Click Here or call (305)292-3416.