Watch CBS News
Local News

Volunteers step up to protect most vulnerable from triple-digit temperatures

By Larry Seward

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Over the weekend, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust saw people living on county streets dehydrated or worse.

Chairman Ron Stone said paramedics found a guy laid out on concrete, shoeless, unable to move, desperate for water.

So, volunteers rolled wagons of water through government square.

All in an effort to shield people from high temperatures in the triple digits. 

Larry Seward
Larry Seward

Larry Seward joined CBS Miami in February 2023. He brings to South Florida more than a decade of experience telling stories.

First published on July 24, 2023 / 9:39 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.