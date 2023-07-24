Volunteers step up to protect most vulnerable from triple-digit temperatures
MIAMI - Over the weekend, the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust saw people living on county streets dehydrated or worse.
Chairman Ron Stone said paramedics found a guy laid out on concrete, shoeless, unable to move, desperate for water.
So, volunteers rolled wagons of water through government square.
All in an effort to shield people from high temperatures in the triple digits.
