Volunteers speak out as they pack, send supplies to Israel

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - Emotional volunteers shed tears on Wednesday as they worked tirelessly to pack and ship supplies from a South Florida synagogue to Israel.

Many of those volunteers at the Skylake Synagogue at 1850 N.E. 183rd St. have loved ones in Israel whom they are worried about.

Salome Sarfati told CBS News MIami's Peter D'Oench, "It's very important that I help people in Israel. We have family members and friends and I feel so useless here in Miami. We were watching TV non-stop and I was crying for 3 days. I need to stand up to help my people and help my country."

She said, "My heart is bleeding. Whatever I can do to help I will do it. I spend my days and every day doing whatever I can to help to feel I can do whatever I can to help them. We bought shirts for soldiers and medicine and blankets. We have to stand up and be strong. We have to stand up for all Jewish people."

Johanna Gorin who used to live in Israel and had served in the Israeli army said she has aunts and uncles and cousins living in Israel. She donated and packed supplies.

Gorin said, "I don't have the words. My heart is filled. This is a really difficult time. I am angry and emotional and fearful. I have sadness. It is terrifying. I am worried about my family and friends and my country."

Ruth Narkes of Aventura said, "I am here doing this for my people in Israel and not just for my husband's entire family but for everybody. I feel for them. What hurts so much is that they were caught so off guard. They are usually so prepared. It breaks my heart when I see Americans, the babies and the Holocaust survivors. Everything is so awful. I am donating moving trucks, supplies and money to IDF, whatever we can do, we will do."

Rabbi Ariel Yeshurun said, "This is a solidarity campaign for Israel. We sent out flyers, texts and emails to the community and within 24 hours we had 400 volunteers. They are doing their best to be part of the struggle and give what is needed."

Yeshurun said, "We are looking for first aid kits, over-the-counter medication. We are looking for toiletries, and blankets. We are looking for sheets and towels, knee pads and shoulder pads. We are looking for thermal shirts, all the basic necessities that can go to Israel."

Yeshurun said the Synagogue would be accepting donations between 12 noon and 8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 8 am to 12 noon on Friday. He said once the supplies were all collected, he expected that they would be shipped out by air cargo next week.