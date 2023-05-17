Volunteers do their part to preserve Virginia Key ahead of hurricane season

Volunteers do their part by preserving Virginia Key ahead of hurricane season

VIRGINIA KEY - As hurricane season looms ahead, one group of volunteers is doing its part to help Virginia Key, a barrier island that helps protect the rest of Miami.

"This my first baby tree," Shirley Raines shared.

It's not her day job, but planting trees is just another way of looking after others.

"I take care of the community with food and hair, and I want to take care of the Florida population with care as well," she said.

Raines runs a non-profit in Los Angeles.

"And I want to come out here and take care of the Florida population here as well."

Her group, Beauty 2 the Streetz supports and beautifies people experiencing homelessness in L-A and other cities on the West Coast.

"It's little but it was important for me to do this one because I feel like nobody."

She's in town as part of the Make Good Famous Summit, which is aimed at tackling issues of social justice, health, tech, diversity and environmental issues. People like her are also being recognized for their work.

"From that part of the world to here, it is taking at least 16 hours for flight," Zannah Mustapha said.

Attendees come from all over the world. Mustapha started the Future Prowess Islamic Foundation in Nigeria, helping children get an education.

"We have to keep the ecosystem, natural habitat is one of our sources of inspiration in that part of the country," he explained.

As part of the event, they're also leaving an impact here, helping to restore habitat in Virginia Key, by cleaning up the beach and planting native trees.

"This small tree is gonna grow and be one of these big trees one day, just cause somebody took a little bit time with it," Raines added

And one day, it could all have a huge impact on mitigating impact from surging storms, or sea level rise.