Watch CBS News
Local News

Virgin Voyages ship returned to Miami after passenger's deadly fall

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Virgin Voyages passenger died after going over balcony
Virgin Voyages passenger died after going over balcony 00:37

MIAMI - A Virgin Voyages ship was forced to return to PortMiami after a guest suffered a deadly fall.

The ship departed the port on Sunday. Around 9:35 p.m., a woman fell from her balcony to one of the decks below.

According to a statement from Virgin Voyages, "This passenger went over their balcony to a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away."

The ship immediately turned around and returned to Miami.

The name of the woman who died has not been released. The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on April 3, 2023 / 10:37 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.