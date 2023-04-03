Virgin Voyages ship returned to Miami after passenger's deadly fall

Virgin Voyages passenger died after going over balcony

Virgin Voyages passenger died after going over balcony

Virgin Voyages passenger died after going over balcony

MIAMI - A Virgin Voyages ship was forced to return to PortMiami after a guest suffered a deadly fall.

The ship departed the port on Sunday. Around 9:35 p.m., a woman fell from her balcony to one of the decks below.

According to a statement from Virgin Voyages, "This passenger went over their balcony to a lower deck, and despite receiving immediate medical attention, has passed away."

The ship immediately turned around and returned to Miami.

The name of the woman who died has not been released. The circumstances surrounding the fall are under investigation.