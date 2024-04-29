Viral video causing outrage, shows buckets of trash being dumped into Boca Inlet

MIAMI - Video shows the jaw-dropping moment when people on a boat begin dumping buckets of trash into the Boca Inlet on Sunday.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the trash being heaved overboard folllowed by an aerial shot of all the garbage in the water.

Then, we see some of the guys on board cheering. People on social media are calling the culprits "scumbags" another saying, "I want to see the second part of the story where they go to jail and pay the fines." Another one said, "Throw them in prison for 20 years."

We showed the video to people at Haulover Marina.

"Oh my God, that's insane. This is not right," said Isabelle Dupy She couldn't believe what she was seeing.

"Everybody's recycling, everybody's trying to have a better planet, clean planet and look what's happening. It's terrible," she said.

Pamela Villafuerte and Natheer Gregory were shocked.

"They don't really respect. They just threw it in there without a care in the world," Villafuerte said.

"They should be fined. There should be, I'm not trying to put anyone in jail, but at least a couple months in jail or something like that," Gregory added.

Claire Paris is a professor of Ocean Sciences at U-M's Rosenstiel School. As she watched the video of the trash dump, she thought about sea animals that feed near the surface.

"From what I've seen on the video is like some little pieces that could be mistaken by for food, especially when you have a lot of waves, and the fish is not very much seeing what is at the surface, just grabbing things," she noted.

State wildlife officials say they're aware of the incident and are investigating.