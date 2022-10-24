Vikings backup tackle Oli Udoh arrested at Miami club

MIAMI - Minnesota backup offensive lineman Oli Udoh was arrested Saturday night outside a Miami nightclub.

Udoh reportedly tried to follow a woman into a bathroom at E11EVEN. When a security guard tried to stop him, Udoh refused, according to his arrest report. Multiple security guards then tried to forcefully remove him from the club. The police report states Udoh was charged with resisting an officer and disorderly conduct.

The team said they are aware of Udoh's arrest.

The Vikings are on a bye this week. Last week, they beat the Dolphins in Miami, 24-16.

Udoh was drafted by the team in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL draft. Last year, he started 16 games for the Vikings, but he's only played three snaps on offense this season.