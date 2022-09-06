Vigil mass for student killed in Boca Chita Key boat crash

MIAMI - A vigil mass will be celebrated Tuesday for a South Florida student who died in a boating accident on Sunday near Boca Chita Key.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. when the operator of the boat hit a channel marker and it capsized.

"Police arrived first and pulled people out of the water - some of them were critical. They were taken to Elliot Key Island where air rescue landed and transported critical patients," says Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Captain, Juan Garrandes.

Eleven of the 14 people on the boat were injured in the crash.

Lucy Fernandez, 17, a student at Our Lady of Lourdes Academy, died as the result of her injuries.

Those who knew her said she was an honor student, deep in her faith, and will be greatly missed. Tuesday's vigil mass will be held at the Carrollton School of the Sacred Heart.

On Monday, her classmates and friends came together for a rosary prayer.

"She was just like a ray of sunshine. I am wearing yellow today because that was her favorite color. I think she represents everything yellow means, just happiness, a ray of sunshine," said a friend of Fernandez.

The Archdiocese of Miami released a statement that read in part:

"At this moment, and in the days to come, please keep each family affected in your prayers, and may all know of the presence of God, especially during this journey."

Boca Chica Key is within Biscayne National Park.