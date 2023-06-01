Businesses urged to join 'labor strike' on June 1st to protest Florida's immigration law

MIAMI - It's been a race against time.

Activists for the farmworker's association spent Wednesday placing flyers in as many businesses as possible in Homestead.

"So they can sympathize, empathize with the migrant community, we are asking people not go to work, not to consume and call their legislators and revoke the law, the new immigration law," said Yvette Cruz, from the Farmworkers Association of Florida, one of the organizations heading the labor strike.

One of the local businesses who is willing to close its door is Acapulco Records and Sports.

There is a sign at the door, in Spanish saying: the store will be closed June 1st.

"We are going to be closed to support our community," said Soila Gallegos.

She was undocumented 50 years, besides her sporting goods store, she does Power of Attorney letters, she says now more than ever, because some of her customers are scared.

"… in case immigration gets them what are they going to do, now they are leaving their kids to friends or family in case something happens," said Gallegos.

Thursday other Florida cities will hold rallies like the organization WE COUNT held at Homestead City Hall on Saturday, which according to the organization, over two-thousand people attended the event, many undocumented immigrants who want to make themselves visible.

"These are workers who are bending all day in a hot sun picking fruits and vegetables; these are workers who do the work that nobody else wants to do," reiterated Yvette Cruz.