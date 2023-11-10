"We're so happy, this is wonderful," Vietnam veteran gets home makeover

MIAMI - On this Veterans Day weekend, one local veteran and his wife will be stepping into a revamped home thanks to the help of the Home Depot and dozens of volunteers who wanted to give back and are thankful for his service.

"We're so happy, this is wonderful. This is wonderful laughing," said Randolph Stokely Veteran Homeowner.

A wonderful thing happening at the home of Randolph and Linder Stokely.

Randolph, a Vietnam veteran, has been living at this home with his lovely wife for more than 30 years and on this Veterans Day Weekend, both are being surprised with a much-needed makeover.

"I never thought, never paid any attention. Never thought anything like this could ever happen, but all the stuff they're doing, we need it done, so that was a godsend," said Stokely.

The Home Depot Foundation along with Rebuilding Together Miami have teamed up to revamp their home. From new outdoor lighting fixtures, pressure washing, a fresh paint job, landscaping, a new patio set and as if that wasn't enough brand-new appliances.

"Oh, we needed those appliances that we have in the house when our grandkids were little, we had them so some of them and there have been there for 25 years every day they give us now we're giving up we're giving up I'm giving up a blessing," said Stokely.

"This is totally awesome. I had a team out here from the West Kendall store for a week and today we have brought together over 50 volunteers to go ahead and finish the job an awesome job the team has done throughout the week" said Javier Perez Team Captain, the Home Depot.

"We love to get back to our veterans we love to get back to those who fight for our country and the best way to do so is to make sure that they live in a house that is safe, healthy, more acceptable at ultimately more affordable for themselves, and the next generation," said Marina Spolili with Rebuilding Together Miami Dade.

"It's really a great thing that someone really does something back for the community with our house done it's going to make the whole neighborhood look better Home Depot is doing a great job I thank them for all they're doing," said Liner Stokely Wife.

This service project is one of hundreds happening nationwide as part of The Home Depot Foundation's Operation Surprise Campaign, which aims to provide life-changing moments of surprise through service to our nation's veterans. And of course, we thank all the men and women who have served or serving.