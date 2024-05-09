Watch CBS News
Video shows Subway manager brutally beaten after man claims he did not get extra ham

By Alyssa Dzikowski

/ CBS/CNN

CALIFORNIA -- The manager of a Subway sandwich shop in California is recovering from her injuries after being attacked by a customer. 

Store video shows a customer punching the manager in her face repeatedly. A customer and employees eventually tackled the man to get him to stop.

 "I did not expect this. He comes around the corner and I go, 'What are you going to do, hit me over ham?' and he hit me. He punched me and all I could remember is just black," said general manager Monique Larios. 

Larios says she was called in to work that day by her employees saying this man was mad because he didn't get double ham on his sandwich.

Subway employees were able to prove he only paid to have six extra slices of meat, not 12.

 "I still can't feel half of my face, I can't feel nothing. I'm scared that there's going to be some kind of damage permanent. I've never been so numb to where my face feels like it's a mask, you know?" said Larios. 

Madera police officers say they arrested George Sandoval that night for battery.

Larios says she never stood a chance being that she is "4,11" and Sandoval is "6,5."

Larios says she's scared to go back to work.

Larios says she plans on pressing charges and potentially even suing the man for what he did.

First published on May 9, 2024 / 9:39 AM EDT

First published on May 9, 2024 / 9:39 AM EDT

