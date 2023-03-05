Video shows man waiving gun at wedding guests at Cielo Farms Nursery

Video shows man waiving gun at Cielo towards wedding guest to kick them out at Cielo Farms

FORT LAUDERDALE -- It wasn't a shotgun wedding — but guests said there was a gun-wielding man at a recent event at Cielo Farms Nursery.

"I remember I just happened to look to my left and I just seen him have the gun," said Jonathan Campo.

Campo says he was working as a DJ at his cousin's wedding at Cielo Farms Nursery in Southwest Ranches Thursday night, when he says an employee of the venue abruptly approached him and started getting aggressive, demanding that he stop the music.

"He was saying he was worried about a noise complaint," said Campo.

Campo says the employee is Christian Rafart, the stepson of Cielo Farms Owner Miguel Rodriguez.

Campo says Rafart left the room and came back with Rodriquez, and that's when witnesses say the situation got worse.

"The next thing I know, he pulls out a gun and is threatening everyone and the remaining guests, which included my immediate family, my cousin, the bride was still inside — who is my aunt," said Aixa Figueroa, who was at the wedding.

"I just remember like being in fear, just kind of waiting for the pop of the gun to go off and I was bracing myself to get hit by the bullet," said Campo.

No bullets flew but witnesses say several women were hurt by Rafart during the incident.

"He ended up punching one of the bridesmaids. She has a huge bruise on her face, she had to get sent to the hospital. He also pushed another bridesmaid on the floor," said Figueroa.

Campo and Figueroa say Rafart and Rodriquez were taken away in handcuffs and are both facing several charges.

They say this situation should've been handled much differently — and that what started as a day of joy — ended in tears.

"I've been having a harder and harder time dealing with what happened and the reality of like I could've been taken from my children and murdered for no reason," said Campo.

"I wasn't sure if I was going to go home grieving a family member instead of celebrating," said Figueroa.

CBS Miami reached out to Cielo Farms for comment, calling, emailing, and messaging the business but had not heard back as of Saturday evening.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office did niot immediately respond for a comment.

Rodriguez is facing nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Rafart is also facing several charges including battery and resisting an officer.