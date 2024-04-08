Watch CBS News
Video shows drive-by shooting of 10-year-old boy in Pompano Beach

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video of a drive-by shooting that left a child injured. 

The video shows a 10-year-old boy with a basketball crossing the street and moments later a gray car drives by and shots are fired.

The boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened last month near the 300 block of Northwest 18th Avenue in Pompano Beach.

 Anyone with any information are asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).


