Video provides clue in deadly I-95 shooting in Miami

Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95

Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95

Neighbors, police speak out on fatal shooting of motorcyclist on I-95

MIAMI - A new clue may help Miami police catch the person who fatally shot a motorcyclist on I-95 Sunday night.

Oscar Garcia, 22, was riding his motorcycle southbound on the highway around 7:30 p.m. when he was shot near NW 75th Street.

"I heard quite a few shots. It sounded like a crash and then pow, pow, pow, pow. My sister told me someone had been shot while riding his motorcycle," said a woman who lives in an apartment building adjacent to I-95.

Garcia was taken to the Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital where he died.

"It's sad because we are all trying to live and the killing needs to stop," said another woman who lives in the building.

According to police, "the unknown offender is believed to have been operating an orange and white KTM dirt bike."

They said after the shooting, the driver can be seen in a cellphone video speeding south on I-95.

Police are looking into whether this was a case of road rage or whether Garcia was targeted by someone or some people he knew.