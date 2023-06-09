NEXT Drive: Video shows pigs on the loose after semi crashes at I-694 and 35E

Semi hauling pigs crashes in Little Canada Semi hauling pigs crashes in Little Canada 01:29

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A number of Twin Cities drivers had their morning commute delayed, due to pigs on the freeway.

Around 8 a.m., a semi hauling a trailer full of pigs overturned in Little Canada, stopping eastbound traffic on Interstate 694. Some of the pigs died, and those that did survive made their way onto the interstate. Luckily, no people were hurt in the crash.

The common reaction from drivers who were heading eastbound on I-694 Friday morning often matched that of Ethan Knox: "Oh wow, really?"

Many knew there was a crash near 35E, but they didn't know why. Asked if he'd ever been delayed because of livestock on the loose, Knox said, "No, it's kind of a shock."

"No, never. First time. I've lived here for 27 years," said another driver.

The Minnesota State Patrol said the semi-trailer full of 50 pigs was the only vehicle involved in the rollover. Unfortunately, 10 of the pigs died, But those that didn't had time to roam a small part of I-694.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation's traffic cameras captured some of the chaos.

"That's not good," Uber driver Horatius Thomas said.

Thomas had to take a detour to get around the accident, and due to backed-up traffic, he had to tell someone he was picking up that he was going to be late.

"Yes, I had to do that. And I had to get off because I was just burning gas just being in traffic. Very frustrating," he said.

The scene was cleared by lunchtime.

The State Patrol said it's investigating what caused the rollover.

The State Patrol is investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, involving a semi and trailer (carrying livestock), eastbound 694 to northbound 35E in Little Canada. There are no injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation. Find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/I3OYW1qY5b — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) June 9, 2023