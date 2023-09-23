Video: Debris falling off of Brickell Avenue demolition site and onto street goes viral

MIAMI — A construction incident in Brickell is going viral after a video of debris from a demolition site fell onto the street on Saturday.

According to the City of Miami Police, the incident occurred in the area of 700 Brickell Ave., where video from the social media account ONLYINDADE showed what appeared to be an excavator digging into the upper levels of the structure and knocking a large piece of debris onto the road below.

No injuries were reported but bystanding drivers and pedestrians were left in shock at the scene.

The City of Miami posted a statement regarding the incident in the comments section of ONLYINDADE's Instagram post:

"The City of Miami's Building Department is aware of the incident that took place this afternoon at a demolition site in the Brickell area. We immediately deployed Building Inspectors to the site, red-tagged the site and stopped all demolition activities. An emergency meeting has been scheduled for Monday with the demolition contractor and ownership to discuss the unsafe manner in which this site had been conducting demolition activities. Demolition activities will not be allowed to resume until we fully understand what transpired, what safety measures were overlooked that lead to the incident and what polices, site conditions, and activities will be amended to ensure this does not occur again. Jobsite will not be allow to resume with demo activities until these activities are approved by the Building Department and fully implemented.



Building Inspectors and police will be onsite until the red tag in removed.



At this point, all debris has been removed from the sidewalk. FDOT has been notified and we expect the GC to work with OSHA to complete a full investigation into what transpired."

Police have blocked off Brickell Avenue through South Miami Avenue mid-block on 7th Street and are asking everyone to take alternative routes until further notice.

No further information regarding the incident has been released as of Saturday 6:25 p.m.