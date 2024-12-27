Video captures rare humpback whale sighting south of Miami Beach

MIAMI - "A massive explosion of water," that's how a fisherman described video he shot of a humpback whale breaching the water off Key Biscayne earlier this week.

Ryan Preston was with a group of fishermen in 50 feet deep, "crystal-clear" water just south of the Fowey Rocks Lighthouse on Dec. 23 when he spotted the giant mammal. He shared the rare sighting on his Instagram account.

"We were suddenly stunned by an enormous splash that erupted from the depths," he told CBS News Miami.

"We stared in awe as a baby humpback whale came out of the water, breaching several times. Then, as if showing off, the whale rolled onto its back and began slapping the water with its pectoral fins, almost as if it knew we had our phones ready to capture the moment. Within seconds, the whale breached right next to the boat—an unforgettable, once-in-a-lifetime encounter," Preston added.

Humpback whale sightings near Miami

Humpback whales are typically not found close to Miami Beach on a regular basis, but they can be spotted in the waters off South Florida during their migration.

These whales migrate between feeding grounds in the North Atlantic and breeding areas in the Caribbean, usually between December and April, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

While sightings near Miami Beach are less common compared to areas like the Florida Keys or off the coast of the northern Bahamas, it's still possible to see humpback whales in the region, especially during the winter months.

The book "Marine Mammals of the World" states that humpback whales feed in polar waters and migrate up to 9,900 miles each year to tropical or subtropical waters to breed and give birth.

An adult humpback whale is generally 46 to 49 feet and weighs 1,500 pounds.

There are about 135,000 of them worldwide.