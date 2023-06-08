Caught on video: Fight between 2 Dillard teachers under investigation

MIAMI - A brawl between two Dillard High School teachers was caught on camera.

The school district has already opened an investigation into the fight.

Social media video shows two teachers on the ground. You hear bystanders yelling, "stop it." According to social media posts, the woman in the brown skirt laid on the brawling teachers trying to stop it.

Fort Lauderdale police say there are no charges filed in this case because nobody wanted to prosecute.

In a statement, the Broward School Distrcit said, "There was an altercation at the end of the day on Monday, June 5, involving two teachers at Dillard 6-12. The situation was safely resolved."

It went on to say that the district's "special investigative unit" is looking into it.

School board member at large Debbi Hixon said she's disappointed by what she sees. "We obviously want our teachers to model the behavior we'd like our students to see, so it's very disappointing and very inappropriate for teachers to have an altercation especially on campus," Hixon said.

We're trying to find out what caused the brawl and if the teachers are suspended.

We've also asked for the police report.