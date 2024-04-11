Victoria Mendez out as Miami City Attorney

MIAMI - Embattled Miami City Attorney Victoria Mendez is out after city commissioners voted to cut her contract short.

The effort to oust Mendez was led by Commissioner Damian Pardo.

Pardo said Mendez exhibited "inappropriate" behavior, when she referred to documentarian and filmmaker Billy Corben, a frequent critic of the city attorney, as a "vile little man" during a commission meeting earlier this year.

Mendez's chief deputy, John Greco, has been named interim city attorney while a selection committee continues a search for city hall's next top legal officer.