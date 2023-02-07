Vice-Mayor, activist make plea after young man gunned down in Florida City

FLORIDA CITY - The Vice Mayor of Florida City and an activist are pleading for the public's help after a man in his 20s is gunned down late Tuesday morning by an apartment complex.

Vice Mayor Walter Thompson tells CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "He was a young man in his early 20s and all we know is that he was gunned down while walking across the street."

Florida City Police said they responded to a report of a man being shot and said he was pronounced dead when they responded to the scene at 11:20 am at 516 N.W. 7th Ave. near Florida City Elementary School which schools officials said was briefly placed on lockdown because of the incident.

Miami-Dade Police took over the homicide investigation which is routine procedure in such cases.

Thompson was at the scene since the shooting happened and said, "Police are looking at cameras and talking to neighbors and knocking on doors and seeing what they can do. This is our community and I grew up not far from here and so that's what we are also going door-to-door talking to people."

Thompson had some strong words.

"If you saw anything or you know anything, please call us or police. We are out here to set this right. This was a murder in our city and we are not going to tolerate this. We are not going to go this way. This is not going to be a city you come to gun someone down. We are not at war."

Thompson also spoke with victim's loved ones and was consoling them.

"Right now," he said. "They are distraught."

Also consoling the family on behalf of bereaved mothers was Leatha Bush, who works for District 9 Miami-Dade Commissioner Kinney McGhee and who lost her 31-year-old son Jack Brown III to gun violence on Dec. 26th of 2010 in Overtown. Bush is also an activist.

She said, "Seeing this area roped off brings back memories of losing my child and for other mothers who are watching it brings back memories to them. This is sad and enough is enough. After these killings, we have go to get together and make a chance. Losing a loved like this, this has got to stop. You don't know what this does to a family."

D'Oench also spoke with the victim's family members and they said they were too upset to say anything at this point.

Miami-Dade Police say they do not have any information to release on a shooter or shooters or a description or a motive.

Anyone with information that can help should call them or Miami-Dade

Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000.