Small farm program helps veterans by planting seeds for promising future

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

DAVIE - With nearly 1.5 million veterans in Florida, one South Florida man is working to build a strong community one seed at a time.

"When I'm farming, all I think about is this, nothing else," says veteran Elvis John-Baptiste. "And with the mental health issues I have, this is a big help."

John-Baptiste was a Marine for 30 years and retired two years ago.

He says when he retired, the military offered him a three-day class on transitioning back into civilian life.

"It was not enough," says John-Baptiste. "I don't think the military did a good enough job to transition people."

He then attended the North-South Institute's Veteran Small Farm & Business Incubator Program.

It's a national program that helps veterans get into agriculture.

While there, John-Baptiste and his wife, Victoria, came up with "No One Left Behind."

A group where he wants to bring together veterans of all backgrounds to farm together.

"It'll be veterans helping veterans," says John-Baptiste. "We will have a buddy system and buddy check-in's to lift each other up."

They are currently trying to find a facility to have these gatherings.

"We have the farm, we just need a building," he says.

He will be graduating from the program this week, and plans to make his dreams a reality.

For more information on the North-South Institute Program, click here.

First published on September 21, 2022 / 10:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

