Vehicles torched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins season opener
MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.
Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium.
It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots.
Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported.
No word on what started the fire.
