Vehicles torched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins season opener

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium.

It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported.

No word on what started the fire. 

September 12, 2022

