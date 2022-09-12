Vehicles torched by fire at Hard Rock Stadium parking lot during Dolphins season opener

Nearly a dozen cars torched by fire in Hard Rock Stadium parking lot

MIAMI - A fiery loss for a few Miami Dolphins fans who attended the season home opener Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

Several vehicles were torched when a fire broke out in a remote parking lot outside the football stadium.

It happened just after 1 p.m. during the first half of the game against the New England Patriots.

Ten Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews put out the fire, no injuries were reported.

No word on what started the fire.