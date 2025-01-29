Homestead man hospitalized in critical condition after vehicle falls on top of him, police say

MIAMI — A Homestead man is hospitalized in critical condition after a vehicle fell on him while he was doing work on it, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CBS News Miami that they received the call just after noon involving a person stuck under a vehicle near 1200 SE 9th Pl.

Homestead Police said their preliminary investigation revealed that the man was working on his vehicle while lifted with a floor jack when it "accidentally tipped over" and fell on top of him while he was underneath it.

A relative came outside moments later to find the man under the vehicle, Homestead Police added.

He was then airlifted to the hospital in critical condition, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said.

Police did not specify what kind of vehicle fell on the man nor did they provide any other details about their investigation.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.