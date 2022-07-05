Watch CBS News
Local News

Vegan Florida mom found guilty of first-degree murder after son died from starvation

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI – A Florida mother, who says she fed her child a vegan diet, has been found guilty of first-degree murder after her child died from starvation.

Sheila O'Leary and her husband, Ryan Patrick O'Leary, were indicted in December 2019 for abusing and neglecting their four children.

Their 18-month-old son died of malnutrition and dehydration that same year.

The couple reportedly told police they are vegans and only eat raw fruits and vegetables.

Now, the mother is facing a life sentence with no chance of getting out of prison.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Ryan O'Leary is expected to go to trial later this year.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on July 5, 2022 / 4:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.