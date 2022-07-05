Vegan Florida mom found guilty of first-degree murder after son died from starvation

MIAMI – A Florida mother, who says she fed her child a vegan diet, has been found guilty of first-degree murder after her child died from starvation.

Sheila O'Leary and her husband, Ryan Patrick O'Leary, were indicted in December 2019 for abusing and neglecting their four children.

Their 18-month-old son died of malnutrition and dehydration that same year.

The couple reportedly told police they are vegans and only eat raw fruits and vegetables.

Now, the mother is facing a life sentence with no chance of getting out of prison.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 25.

Ryan O'Leary is expected to go to trial later this year.