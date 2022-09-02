Val Demmings, Charlie Crist make campaign stops in Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Candidates are campaigning all over South Florida. On Friday, top democratic candidates, Val Demings and Charlie Crist's campaigns led them to Aventura, Brickell and finally Coral Gables.

"I am bringing my real-life experiences to the table," says Val Demings.

Today Val Demings telling us she's real and raw. She took to the stage saying she'll fight for women's rights and equal opportunities.

"I am the daughter of a maid and a janitor. I know what it is to struggle. I watched my dad work 7 days a week to keep a roof over our head and food on the table," she says.

The former Orlando Police Chief continues to say she'll bring her energy and passion to the Senate.

"As a law enforcement officer, yeah, I was tough on crime. But I also worked on the life quality issues that caused decay in communities in the first place. I've taken that same spirit and attitude to the US House of Representatives, and I will take it to the Senate," said Demings.

Congressman Charlie Crist is also campaigning in Miami-Dade County. He raised $3,000,000 in the first nine days of the general election. He resigned from congress earlier this week to focus on the campaign against Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"We just got good economic numbers on the national scene, about 300,000 jobs produced. We need to do that from the Governor's office in Florida," said Crist.

He says he wants to bring the television and film industry back to the sunshine state through his Entertainment Florida Plan.

"We'll work with legislators in both parties to restore incentives, we'll work to develop top-tier industry talent, we'll work with city and county film commissions to ensure the credit is working as it's intended to. We were number 3 in film production in the country when I was governor and now, we're not even in the top 20," says Crist.

Senator Marco Rubio was in town Friday meeting with Nicaraguan leaders. On Thursday, he met with people at a faith breakfast. As for Gov. DeSantis, his office tells CBS4 the public calendar with where he'll be making campaign stops has not yet come out.