US Postal Service's new Forever stamps commemorate the Underground Railroad

MIAMI - As the country celebrates Black History Month, the U.S. Postal Service is coming out with a series of stamps honoring 10 people who assisted with the Underground Railroad, the secret network that helped enslaved people escape to freedom.

"The Underground Railroad started as a loosely organized secret network of courageous and imaginative freedom seekers, and the brave operatives who assisted them. Over time the network coalesced into a well-organized system as it responded to the increasing numbers of freedom seekers and a corresponding rise in attempts to thwart escapes," according to USPS.

Among those honored are abolitionists Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass.

The Forever stamps will be on sale next month at the U.S. Postal Service's website and at your local post office.

