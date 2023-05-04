Watch CBS News
US Education Sec. Cardona takes part in Miami roundtable on academic recovery

By CBS Miami Team, Nicole Lauren

/ CBS Miami

US Education Secretary Cardona visits South Florida schools
US Education Secretary Cardona visits South Florida schools 01:38

MIAMI - The importance of mentoring and after-school programs was the focus when U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona met with local leaders in Miami on Thursday.

For his first stop, Cardona and Rep. Frederica Wilson toured William H. Turner Technical Arts High School's medical, construction, and agricultural magnet programs. The tour was led by students of the programs.

Afterward, they visited Dr. Frederica S. Wilson/Skyway Elementary for a roundtable conversation with principals, after-school programming leaders, and Miami-Dade County School Board members. The discussion centered around ways the third-largest school district in the country has increased after-school programming to encourage academic recovery and mental health support.

Data collected before and during the COVID-19 pandemic has shown that in-person learning leads to better academic outcomes, greater levels of student engagement, higher rates of attendance, and better social and emotional well-being.

Many students are still bouncing back after more than a year of remote learning.  

