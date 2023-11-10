US Coast Guard stops 2 migrant boats off Keys, takes 51 people in custody

MIAMI - The US Coast Guard stopped two migrant boats off the Florida Keys Friday.

They said they took a total of 51 people into custody.

On Friday morning, crews found 34 migrants clinging to a partially submerged boat.

Officials say a boater came across the group and called the Coast Guard Sector Key West.

According to our partners at the Miami Herald, crews intercepted another migrant boat later in the day.

There were 17 people on that boat.