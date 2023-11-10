Watch CBS News
Local News

US Coast Guard stops 2 migrant boats off Keys, takes 51 people in custody

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

US Coast Guard intercepts migrants
US Coast Guard intercepts migrants 00:27

MIAMI - The US Coast Guard stopped two migrant boats off the Florida Keys Friday.

They said they took a total of 51 people into custody.

On Friday morning, crews found 34 migrants clinging to a partially submerged boat.

Officials say a boater came across the group and called the Coast Guard Sector Key West.

According to our partners at the Miami Herald, crews intercepted another migrant boat later in the day.

There were 17 people on that boat.  

First published on November 10, 2023 / 7:14 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.