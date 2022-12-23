Watch CBS News
Local News

US Census: Florida fastest growing state

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE - Florida was the fastest-growing state from July 1, 2021, to July 1, 2022, with its population increasing by 1.9 percent.

That's according to a new report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Florida had an estimated 22,244,823 residents as of July 1, up from 21,828,069 a year earlier.

"While Florida has often been among the largest-gaining states, this was the first time since 1957 that Florida has been the state with the largest percent increase in population," Kristie Wilder, a demographer in the population division of the Census Bureau, said in a statement.

While topping states in percentage increases, Florida also had the second-largest increase in raw numbers of residents. Its 416,754 increase trailed only Texas' 470,708 increase. Florida continued to have the third-largest population in the country, behind California and Texas. Texas' population grew by 1.6 percent, to 30,029,572, during the one-year period, while California's population declined by 0.3 percent to 39,029,342.

Other states with the largest percentage increases during the year were Idaho at 1.8 percent; South Carolina at 1.7 percent; and South Dakota and Montana, at 1.5 percent. States with the largest percentage decreases were New York at 0.9 percent; Illinois and Louisiana at 0.8 percent; West Virginia at 0.6 percent; and Hawaii at 0.5 percent.

First published on December 23, 2022 / 8:15 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.