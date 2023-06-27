Upgrade deadline threatens airline disruptions ahead of July 4th holiday

MIAMI - With another holiday weekend around the corner, if you're looking to book a spontaneous trip, it may be easier to travel by car.

The U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said to expect airline delays starting July 1st because all commercial airlines have a deadline to upgrade their systems.

Specifically, their radio altimeters, which measure a plane's distance from the ground and is mostly used during really bad weather and if the pilot can't see below.

According to the FAA, the launch of 5G has the potential of interfering with airplanes.

So commercial airlines were mandated to upgrade their systems, and the deadline ends this weekend.

Starting July 1st, planes that don't have the new equipment, won't be cleared to land in certain weather conditions when visibility is low.

CBS News Miami reached out to major airlines to see if they're ready.

American Airlines, Southwest, Frontier and Allegiant say all of their planes have been upgraded, or say they already comply.

United says they expect their work to be complete by Saturday.

Delta Airlines says due to supply issues not every plane will be upgraded by the deadline, but says the "safety of flight will never be in question" and will change people's flights on a need-be basis.