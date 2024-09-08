Update on the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery on Facing South Florida

CBS News Miami's Jim DeFede discusses the latest update on the Miami Center for Mental Health and Recovery with Miami-Dade County Judge Steve Leifman and county Commissioner Raquel Regalado.

The facility will treat people with mental illnesses rather than arresting them and warehousing them in local jails. The county has been working for nearly two decades, spending millions renovating a building a developing a plan to offer those services. Now it appears it might finally be close to opening. Jim and his guests talk about that, why the facility is important and why it took so long to get to this point.

Guests: Judge Steve Leifman/Miami-Dade County and Raquel Regalado/Miami-Dade County Commissioner