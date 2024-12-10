Watch CBS News
Unwrap the fun with the Florida Lottery's new December scratch-off games

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

TALLAHASSEE - Just in time for the holidays, unwrap the fun with the Florida Lottery's three new scratch-off games that offer millions in cash prizes.

For $2, players can win up to $50,000 instantly with the 2025 scratch-off game. According to the Lottery, there are 2.7 million winning tickets, including $16 million in cash prizes. The overall odds of winning a prize are a little over 1-in-4.

The $5 PLATINUM MINE 9X game has more than 4.7 million winning tickets, including $66 million in cash prizes. This game's overall odds of winning a prize are 1-in-3.93.

The $10 ULTIMATE VIP CA$HWORD Scratch-Off game has more than $185 million in cash prizes. There are over 7 million winning tickets. The overall odds of getting a winning ticket are 1-in-3.37.

Scratch-off games made up about 74% of Florida Lottery ticket sales in its 2023-2024 fiscal year. They've generated nearly $19.5 billion for the state's Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.

The Florida Lottery has contributed more than $47 billion to enhance education and sent more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

