University of Miami Graduate wins big prize at Kentucky Derby

MIAMI -- Ramiro Restrepo, a University of Miami graduate and local resident, is celebrating after his horse "Mage" won first place in this year's Kentucky Derby.

The victory was a surprise triumph for the noble steed, which had only won once before. Mage crossed the finish line first, taking home a prize of more than $1.8 million.

The Kentucky Derby is a prestigious horse racing event held annually in Louisville, Kentucky. 

First published on May 7, 2023 / 9:29 AM

