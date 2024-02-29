University of Miami fraternity under investigation for alleged hazing after video spreads around campus

CORAL GABLES — A fraternity at the University of Miami is under investigation for an alleged hazing incident that occurred on campus.

According to a Thursday article from The Miami Hurricane — the university's campus newspaper and the first to report it — a leaked video that been circulating around students appears to show members of the UM chapter of Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE) engaging in a hazing activity in the backyard of their fraternity house — in the middle of the day.

In the video, one of the members steps into a trash can and crouches down, while others surround him and chug "large amounts of milk," The Hurricane reported, before they then "spit or vomit" onto the student in the trash can, leaving what appears to be milk and possibly vomit "running down his back."

"The four students, likely pledges, are surrounded by several onlookers, believed to also be members of [SAE]," The Hurricane stated. "They watch, take pictures and laugh at the hazing activity."

According to The Hurricane, the video was reportedly taken from the neighboring Alpha Epsilon Pi (AEPi) fraternity house based on the video angle and student reports. However, the individual who shot the video has not been identified.

The video has gone viral among UM students. The Hurricane stated in its report that it chose not to publish the full video at this time, but a clip of it can be seen on social media.

The video has also reached UM administrators, prompting swift responses to the incident.

"The University of Miami has received multiple reports related to alleged conduct violations by one of our fraternity chapters," the university spokesperson said in a statement provided to CBS News Miami. "We are aware of videos being circulated but can only confirm the authenticity of one video. A full investigation is underway."

According to The Hurricane, the actions shown in the video could be considered a felony or misdemeanor under Florida's anti-hazing law, also known as the Chad Meredith Act. The act was signed into law back in 2005, following the death of Chad Meredith, a University of Miami student, who drowned in Lake Osceola after overdrinking with two Kappa Sigma officers. At the time of his death, he had a blood alcohol content level of 0.13.

The Hurricane also reported that SAE's incident isn't the first time a University of Miami fraternity has faced hazing allegations. Prior to this, UM closed its Sigma Phi Epsilon chapter in 2022 after another video leaked showing members chanting about "raping and murdering women and alleged drugging."

CBS News Miami has also reached out to the local chapter and national SAE chapter for further comment.