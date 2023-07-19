UM professor designs device that uses light to stop an aggressor

MIAMI - The conversation on how to stop an active shooter has sparked decades of controversy and debates, but a University of Miami professor says their scientifically-backed invention could help pave the way to stop an aggressor in their tracks.

"About 80 percent of how we take in the world is visual," said Brian Arwari, a UM associate professor.

Arwari and his team created Lightguard Security, a device that has the power of 30,000 lumens. Once activated it is so bright that it would cause temporary blindness to an aggressor and disorientation.

It gives victims the crucial seconds to get away and Arwari said the action of temporary blindness could rewire the aggressor's brain.

"When something unexpected like this happens to them, and they close their eyes and tense up, it changes the brain from being on fight mode to flight, and could potentially get the aggressor to run away," said Arwari.

Arwari hopes these lights are installed in schools and businesses nationwide.

"It's affordable so it can be accessible to all," said Arwari. "It's a system I hope we never have to use."