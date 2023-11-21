Watch CBS News
Under proposal, local officials would no longer investigate law enforcement complaints

TALLAHASSEE -- A Florida House Republican on Tuesday proposed giving the state control of investigating complaints against law enforcement and correctional officers, taking away authority from local officials. 

Rep. Wyman Duggan, R-Jacksonville, filed the "preemption" bill (HB 601) for consideration during the 2024 legislative session, which will start Jan. 9. 

"It is the intent of the Legislature that the receipt, processing, and investigation of complaints against law enforcement officers and correctional officers, and the rights and privileges afforded to such officers while under investigation, apply uniformly throughout the state," the bill says. 

Under it, local governments could not pass ordinances or rules related to investigating complaints about misconduct by law enforcement and correctional officers. 

Also, the bill would bar ordinances or rules about civilian oversight of law-enforcement agencies in investigating misconduct complaints.

