Unconventional treatment found to help with migraines

MIAMI - It's estimated that 1 in 10 people worldwide suffers from migraines. With so many different triggers, they can be difficult to treat and can affect your health, your work, and your relationships. But a new clinical trial by Yeshiva University shows promising results with an unconventional treatment.

It's called mindfulness-based cognitive therapy.

Associate Professor of Psychology Dr. Elizabeth Seng conducted the study, and she says meditation is one part of mindfulness.

"Some of my favorite ways to use mindfulness are just out walking in my day. What's going on in the present moment, without worrying about what I'm going to do that night," she said.

After six months of therapist-guided mindfulness sessions, patients reported fewer and less intense migraines.

"We imagine that anything that helps people manage their stress and keep it at a consistently low level will probably help reduce migraine symptoms," said Dr. Seng.

John Adelaine has had debilitating migraines for more than twenty years.

"I have to lock myself in a room, turn out all lights and totally blackout, and if gets terribly bad then I end up throwing up," he said.

Adelaine participated in the study. Now whenever he feels a migraine coming on, he goes to a quiet place and tries one of the exercises.

"There's times were even just a couple of minutes and those symptoms have disappeared," he said.

Researchers say mindfulness therapy alone isn't a cure but with medication and other treatments, it can provide some relief to millions who badly need it. If you're interested in trying mindfulness treatments consult a health psychologist for more information.