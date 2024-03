UM gets $50M donation for cancer research

UM gets $50M donation for cancer research

UM gets $50M donation for cancer research

MIAMI — One of Florida's richest residents, Ken Griffin, donated $50 million to the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The center is the only nationally designated cancer institute in South Florida.

The donation comes during the $2.5 million fundraising campaign that will double the center's research footprint.