Ultra Music Festival performers and set times

MIAMI — Ultra Music Festival returns to downtown Miami this weekend, featuring some of the hottest acts in electronic music.

The three-day, sold out festival kicks off Friday at Bayfront Park with dozens of performers across several stages.

Here are some of the top performers slated to take the stage this weekend. Check out the full lineup here.

Hardwell - Friday, March 22 at 9:15 p.m.

Dutch DJ Hardwell is seen during the Grand Opening at M2 MIAMI on March 22, 2023, in Miami Beach. Jason Koerner/Getty Images for M2 Miami

Dutch DJ and music producer Hardwell, crowned the No. 1 DJ by DJ Mag in 2013 and 2014, will perform on Friday at 9:15 p.m.

Calvin Harris - Sunday, March 23 at 8:45 p.m.



Calvin Harris attends the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena on March 2, 2024, in London, England. Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

Scottish DJ and producer Calvin Harris, who is well-known for songs like "One Kiss," returns to Ultra for the first time since 2013. He won "Best Dance Act" at the Brit Awards earlier this month.

David Guetta - Saturday at 10:46 p.m.



David Guetta attends the 66th GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Jon Platt at The Beverly Hilton on February 03, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

French DJ and record producer David Guetta, known for hits like "Titanium" and "When Love Takes Over," will return again this year, taking the main stage Saturday night.

Martin Garrix - Saturday, March 23 at 9:15 p.m.

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. kym illman / Getty Images

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix will perform on the main stage at Ultra on Saturday at 9:15 p.m.

Some of Garrix's songs include: "Animals," "In the Name of Love," and "High On Life."

Afrojack - Sunday, March 24 at 5:55 p.m.



Afrojack performs during Lollapalooza at Grant Park on August 6, 2023, in Chicago, Illinois. TIM MOSENFELDER / Getty Images

Dutch DJ and music producer Afrojack will perform on Sunday at 5:55 p.m.

Some of Afrojack's music includes: "Everything You Do," "Jacked," and "The Beach."

Afrojack also performed at last year's Ultra Music Festival, which you can see here.