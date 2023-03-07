Uber unveils new feature that makes its drivers easier to find at airports

MIAMI - Uber wants to make it easier for customers at the airport to find their ride.

The ride-sharing company announced Tuesday it's adding step-by-step instructions in the Uber app to help guide people through airports as they head to the Uber pickup area. The instructions will also have photos.

Uber said the new feature will be available for more than 30 airports around the world including all three New York airports, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, and Miami international airports.

Uber said this will also reduce traffic congestion and idle time for drivers at the airport curb.

The company also announced it's expanding its Uber reserve offerings which let users reserve a ride up to 90 days in advance.